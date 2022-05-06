 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Mini Healer update for 6 May 2022

Patch 0.91h

Share · View all patches · Build 8688698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.91h has been pushed, patch notes below

===Bosses====

===Artifacts/Crafting===

==Skills/Talents===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed Blessed Wings not giving its duration bonus properly
  • Fixed Divine Rainbow Soul not giving its bonus properly
  • Fixed % mana regen not being displayed properly in stats
  • Fixed various text/tooltips

==Miscellaneous=

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

===Scrolls/Blessings/Rune===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed sometimes dragging a rune to the scroll section will break
  • Fixed Rune of Retaliation sometimes still allow skills to be casted

==Miscellaneous=

Changed files in this update

Mini Healer Content Depot 955741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.