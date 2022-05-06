Update 0.4.4

v0.4.4
Campaign
-
New Level: Oterion Ruined Sanctum
- Enter the sealed temple beneath the Lost City
- Face fearsome new enemies and lethal traps
- Overcome the trials to unseal the Inner Sanctum
- Uncover the secrets of the planet’s ancient past
Holochamber - Functions
-
The Boon system has been reworked and upgraded into the new "Holochamber Functions" system!
-
Holochamber Functions have been tuned to provide more variety and improved effect over the previous system
-
Each kind of Function can appear at different Quality tiers, with higher qualities providing better effects
-
Holochamber Functions are broken up into three categories: Standard, Sinful, and Supply. Players can select one Function from each category before each floor
-
Standard Functions: Functions that give a small benefit with no downside. Standard Functions include:
- Attrition
- Efficiency
- Fortitude
- Knowledge
- Ordnance
- Perseverance
- Riches
- War
-
Sinful Functions: Functions that give greater benefit at the cost of a debuff to the players or buff to the enemies. Sinful Functions include:
- Avarice
- Envy
- Gluttony
- Lust
- Pride
- Sloth
- Wrath
-
Supply Functions: Functions that guarantee weapons of specific manufacturers will drop at an improved rate. Supply Functions include:
- Chatka Supply
- Kadru Supply
- Nazuna Supply
- Wolf Supply
- Zheng Supply
-
For more information on the Functions and their effects, check out our Holochamber Functions Master List
Weapons
-
B3-L1-4L’s Flame Rebalance / Weapon System Update Prep
-
Replaced Bulwark Perk with Emergency Bulwark
- Damage bonus now begins at 40% health rather than 50%
- Damage bonus has been reduced
-
Replaced Focus Fire with Efficient Fuel Intake
- Damage bonus has been reduced
-
Big improvements to the weapons system are coming later this year and unique weapons need to be future-proofed for these updates
-
Characters
- New Enemy
Infected Toad
* Hitherto unknown species from the underwater caverns of Oterion
* Severely mutated from long-term exposure to Gorgon Spores
* Capable of expelling large spore clouds that heal themselves and damage players
General Updates and Fixes
-
Gameplay
- Major update to campaign enemy spawners: under-the-hood fixes now allow for much better enemy level scaling in terms of player level and difficulty settings (this will be phased into Lockjaw, Titus, and already existing sections of Oterion over time but will be part of all new levels from the start going forward)
- Updated the placeholder material on the underlayer of the stone ruins to use the intended texture; this will affect all levels on Planet Oterion
- Improved the art and materials on the floating pillars to prevent stretching
- Fixed an issue that could cause weapons loaded from a save file to regenerate ammo infinitely when picked up
- Fixed an issue where the Healing Drone skill would be named 'Skill' in some areas
- Optimized functionality and entity detection of some sliding doors
- Optimized priority handling of multiple players and interactables happening simultaneously
-
Holochamber
-
Prison Turrets now despawn correctly in Holochamber: Arcade
-
Fixed an issue that could prevent players from receiving experience points after defeating the first boss in Holochamber Arcade
-
Updated starting room geometry in the Lockjaw Mining Holochamber to fit more in line with other Holochamber levels
-
Non-Boss enemies in HC boss rooms will now only drop health and ammunition
-
Reduced Healing Pickup drop chance in Holochamber: Arcade
-
Dungeon Missions are now called "Dungeon Protocols". The activities themselves are unchanged.
-
The Security Gate(s) that lead to the start room now open after opening the Champion Cache
- All active Functions are cleared after opening the Champion Cache
-
Removed Credit Caches from all Holochamber start rooms
-
Adjusted spawn point and kiosk placements in all Holochamber maps
-
Removed Floor Down kiosk from all Holochamber maps
-
"True Power" kiosk has been updated in the Titus Holochamber
-
Increased cost of "True Power" kiosk from 20,000 to 60,000
-
-
Genesis II Station
-
New voice overs for several NPCs (Work In Progress)
-
Titus
-
Fixed an issue where several egg sacs in the Caverns were not hatching correctly
-
Updated some navigation at the Sinkhole to help with enemy path-finding
-
Added a new checkpoint tower at Drill Site Five; this should prevent an outside case where players could die during the reboot sequence and respawn all the way back at the Crystal Gorge if they took the long way around the west side of the level
-
Solved an issue with floating rocks on the southern wall at the bottom of the Sinkhole
-
Fixed map errors allowing players to see underneath the level at both the bottom of the Sinkhole as well as in the first Egg Sac room nearby
-
Oterion Jungle
-
Updated all of the encounters in the Wetlands on the Data Module quest; these should now scale correctly with both player level and difficulty setting by using our new enemy spawners
-
Continued to phase-out old style enemy spawners throughout the Wetlands (this is a work in progress and these “endless wave” combat encounters still exist in areas off of the main pathways; this has actually been going on since the previous update but only in a few zones)
-
Minor art and collision updates in the colonial ruins and the AzTek Facility
-
Oterion Lost City
-
Solved several collision errors in the Waterworks’ lower level
-
Overhauled the art at the beginning of the level to match the end of the previous one
-
Fixed some navigation bugs at the entrance to the Grassy Clearing where players could get stuck in the ruined staircase
-
Minor art and collision updates throughout
-
General
-
Bad Luck Protection has been added to world drops across all game modes
- The chance of dropping a weapon from each category (Primary and Special) increases until one is dropped
- Once a weapon in a given category drops, the drop chance goes back to its default value
