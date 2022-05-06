 Skip to content

Qorena - Foresight update for 6 May 2022

Version 0.8.4 Patch

Version 0.8.4 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

NEW CHANGES:

  • Fixed a replication bug with lag or "rubber-banding" for bad connections/high ping players.
  • Fixed a bug where the input keybindings do not properly work.
  • Gamepad controls are now ready.
  • Input Settings: Replaced the Mouse and Gamepad category sub-options with a General sub-option.
  • Restored the navigator arrow, pointing to either the $hop or wave switch during match peacetime.
  • Endless mode now works in matches. Set Wave Goal to Endless in the Host settings.
  • Password server feature implemented.
  • New level: The Desert
  • New level: Frost Bite

UPCOMING CHANGES:

  • New Video Setting: Pixel Mode
  • New Host Setting: Starting Ca$h
  • New Host Setting: Restore Upgrades on Respawn
  • Health and Armor pickups heal percentage of HP and AP respectively, instead of points amount.
  • Grenade Park implementations.
  • Keybind Feature implementation: Weapon Wheel Switching (Prev and Next)
  • New level: Temper Tundra
  • New level: Desolate Island
  • New level: Castle Colditz

That is all folks!
Establish. Explore. Expand.

