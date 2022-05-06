Version 0.8.4 Patch

NEW CHANGES:
- Fixed a replication bug with lag or "rubber-banding" for bad connections/high ping players.
- Fixed a bug where the input keybindings do not properly work.
- Gamepad controls are now ready.
- Input Settings: Replaced the Mouse and Gamepad category sub-options with a General sub-option.
- Restored the navigator arrow, pointing to either the $hop or wave switch during match peacetime.
- Endless mode now works in matches. Set Wave Goal to Endless in the Host settings.
- Password server feature implemented.
- New level: The Desert
- New level: Frost Bite
UPCOMING CHANGES:
- New Video Setting: Pixel Mode
- New Host Setting: Starting Ca$h
- New Host Setting: Restore Upgrades on Respawn
- Health and Armor pickups heal percentage of HP and AP respectively, instead of points amount.
- Grenade Park implementations.
- Keybind Feature implementation: Weapon Wheel Switching (Prev and Next)
- New level: Temper Tundra
- New level: Desolate Island
- New level: Castle Colditz
