Animalia Survival update for 6 May 2022

Update 1.4.10.19

Update 1.4.10.19 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello everyone we made adjustments in the Administrator panel so that admin can add the birth points, and skins were added in the cosmetics area

Animals

-Skins of all animals added in the cosmetics area now as soon as you choose the slot you can change the skin

Hippopotamus
-Increased swimming speed of Hippo Juv, SubAdult and Adult/Elder

[Gnu[/b]
-Increased attack to 600 and armor to 450

Game

-Retuned points function for birth now admins can put additional.

Maps

-for now we have disabled the lake drought in testLevel due to the physics box not going down with the lake

Thank You All Very Much!

High Brazil Studio.

