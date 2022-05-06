 Skip to content

Obscurity: Unknown Threat Playtest update for 6 May 2022

v 0.24

Build 8688479

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made Anti-Fire Grenade work with Panic Detonator
  • Made Fireman outfit
  • Made Fire Helmet headgear
  • Made Fire Axe weapon
  • Made Fire Rescue loadout for Medic class
  • Made Exo Light and Exo Heavy outfits
  • Made Survivalist outfit
  • Made Boonie (Mud) hat
  • Made Military Base map terrain become wet during rain and storms
  • Fixed issues with Splitting and Hand Axe throw timing and animation
  • Improved smoothing of launched players
  • Improved smoothing of mantling and phasing
  • Fixed slowing of tripwire/barbed wire on clients
  • Fixed rain sounds not scaling with user volume preference
  • Fixed circular progress not being complete
  • Fixed rain particle fx so they show on medium and low
  • Clean up gibs between rounds
  • Improve extract burn alignment and fade out
  • Fix residual burn flames after extraction
  • Made default team colour grey instead of green (visible in Loadouts)
  • Made Stealth outfit have no cost and always very quiet
  • Made Ghillie outfit have no cost
  • Fixed Sniper, Recon, Agent and Infiltrator to spend extra money
  • Improved character/weapon pose rendering in menus
