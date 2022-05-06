- Made Anti-Fire Grenade work with Panic Detonator
- Made Fireman outfit
- Made Fire Helmet headgear
- Made Fire Axe weapon
- Made Fire Rescue loadout for Medic class
- Made Exo Light and Exo Heavy outfits
- Made Survivalist outfit
- Made Boonie (Mud) hat
- Made Military Base map terrain become wet during rain and storms
- Fixed issues with Splitting and Hand Axe throw timing and animation
- Improved smoothing of launched players
- Improved smoothing of mantling and phasing
- Fixed slowing of tripwire/barbed wire on clients
- Fixed rain sounds not scaling with user volume preference
- Fixed circular progress not being complete
- Fixed rain particle fx so they show on medium and low
- Clean up gibs between rounds
- Improve extract burn alignment and fade out
- Fix residual burn flames after extraction
- Made default team colour grey instead of green (visible in Loadouts)
- Made Stealth outfit have no cost and always very quiet
- Made Ghillie outfit have no cost
- Fixed Sniper, Recon, Agent and Infiltrator to spend extra money
- Improved character/weapon pose rendering in menus
Obscurity: Unknown Threat Playtest update for 6 May 2022
v 0.24
