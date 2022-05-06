Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | Day 2 Update

Ava Imperator Force Commanders,
We are releasing an update for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters on Steam to resolve the following issues:
Missing Cinematic
- Some players are reporting a missing cinematic for the Post-Purgation Ritual. This has been fixed and the cinematic should play immediately after revealing the Warp Anomaly.
Final Reaper Battle
- A pop up has been added so that if you have no viable Grey Knights to complete this quest the game will end, as you have no way to progress.
Castellan Champion Edition
- Resolved an issue with Castellan Crowe where if you return him to Titan or your barracks are too full to accept him, you would repeatedly receive a pop up each day to add him to your roster.
- Resolved an issue where some players could unlock Castellan Crowe without purchasing that edition. For players that have already unlocked Garran Crowe, he will remain live on that save game only. After that you will no longer have access to him.
Pre-Order bonuses
- Resolved an issue of pre-order bonuses appearing on some accounts that did not pre-order. For players that have already unlocked this content it will remain live on that save game only. After that you will no longer have access.
If you need to report any issues please submit them here. If you need support please contact our Support Team here.
