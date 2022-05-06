Improvements are made to the London item progression so that the first city is a little easier to master.
All Quiet Roads 4743 update for 6 May 2022
Version 1.17 - London Balance
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Improvements are made to the London item progression so that the first city is a little easier to master.
Changed files in this update