 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

ShemHaMephorash update for 6 May 2022

Regular Update Information v1.3.2 (2022/5/7)

Share · View all patches · Build 8688250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to regular update. (v1.3.2)
The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

  • Improved stability for the Story "Gray Queen"

  • Speeded up processing that is executed regularly after the middle stage

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

  1. Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library
  2. Select "Properties..." and "BETAS"

  3. Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board

Changed files in this update

ShemHaMephorash Content jpn Depot 1481721
  • Loading history…
ShemHaMephorash Content eng Depot 1481722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.