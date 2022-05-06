2022.5.6 UPDATE NOTE

[HOME MODE]
- Fixed the bug where models have no collision in some cases. Please know that we're still working on Rita's and Lani's models.
- Fixed the bug where the game can be blurry when taking pictures.
- Added a tip at the opening video that indicates pressing the SPACE button will skip the video.
- Optimized the indications in the game - press the button E to enter picture mode and press the button ESC to call out Setting
- Optimized the display of localization texts.
[LAUNCHER]
- Fixed the bug where the folder of certain DLCs cannot be opened properly under certain circumstances.
Changed files in this update