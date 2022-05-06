 Skip to content

Dogfight Elite update for 6 May 2022

Dogfight Elite 1.2.19 has been released!

  • Fixed losing control when it was raining.
  • Changed the airplane camera. It should shake less now.
  • Changed the far view camera. You should be able to see better what you are aiming at.
  • Fixed VR buttons that were only displayed in one eye.
  • Fixed the ME 163 aircraft in VR.
  • Fixed some textures in Fokker D.VIII (Thanks Juan Marni)
  • Fixed the train that was stopped by a walking soldier. The train will run over you now. (Thanks [NLR]Mysterio)
  • Several small fixes in the abandoned tunnel.
  • Fixed the flag not getting dropped by the player sometimes.
  • Fixed tanks/horses popping up inside the hangars. They will show now to your left when you are at the airport. (Thanks Juan Marni)
  • Fixed tank controls that the D key was throwing a bomb, getting mixed with the tank aiming key (also D).
  • Added new mission type: Recover the top-secret document.
  • Added 3 more ranks! The top rank is now rank 50.
  • Many other small fixes.

