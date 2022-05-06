Dogfight Elite 1.2.19 has been released!
- Fixed losing control when it was raining.
- Changed the airplane camera. It should shake less now.
- Changed the far view camera. You should be able to see better what you are aiming at.
- Fixed VR buttons that were only displayed in one eye.
- Fixed the ME 163 aircraft in VR.
- Fixed some textures in Fokker D.VIII (Thanks Juan Marni)
- Fixed the train that was stopped by a walking soldier. The train will run over you now. (Thanks [NLR]Mysterio)
- Several small fixes in the abandoned tunnel.
- Fixed the flag not getting dropped by the player sometimes.
- Fixed tanks/horses popping up inside the hangars. They will show now to your left when you are at the airport. (Thanks Juan Marni)
- Fixed tank controls that the D key was throwing a bomb, getting mixed with the tank aiming key (also D).
- Added new mission type: Recover the top-secret document.
- Added 3 more ranks! The top rank is now rank 50.
- Many other small fixes.
Changed files in this update