Minor Patch 2.0.8 - Patch notes

Hey everyone!
This is a rather small patch, but there were some things that were annoying for quite some time that now have been finally fixed. 👏
Also, the games performance has been improved! So hopefully you will feel that 💪🥳
Cheers
Raffa
Patch 1.0.83 - Patch notes (Minor Patch)
Changes:
- Added new System Hack: Bandit's Lucky Coin (increases drop rate of Rare and Epic Upgrades)
- Reworked the Railguns charge visuals to make the charge levels and moment of reaching the maximum charge level easier to see.
- Improved the games loading speed
- Improved the games performance
Balancing:
- Reduced firing rate of enemy Tanks.
- The firing rate of enemies ramps up a bit slower over the course of a run.
- Increased amount of projectiles gained by Pulse Blaster: Charge
- Increased Drop Rate and Max Level of Pulse Blaster: Charge Boost
- Slightly increased Spread of Pulse Blaster's Charged volley.
Fixes:
- Fixed: Another crash bug.
- Fixed: Setting the game to fullscreen will no longer place it on the first screen of a multi-monitor setup.
Changed depots in debug branch