 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Beat Invaders update for 6 May 2022

Minor Patch 2.0.8 - Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8688104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

This is a rather small patch, but there were some things that were annoying for quite some time that now have been finally fixed. 👏

Also, the games performance has been improved! So hopefully you will feel that 💪🥳

Cheers
Raffa

Patch 1.0.83 - Patch notes (Minor Patch)

Changes:

  • Added new System Hack: Bandit's Lucky Coin (increases drop rate of Rare and Epic Upgrades)
  • Reworked the Railguns charge visuals to make the charge levels and moment of reaching the maximum charge level easier to see.
  • Improved the games loading speed
  • Improved the games performance

Balancing:

  • Reduced firing rate of enemy Tanks.
  • The firing rate of enemies ramps up a bit slower over the course of a run.
  • Increased amount of projectiles gained by Pulse Blaster: Charge
  • Increased Drop Rate and Max Level of Pulse Blaster: Charge Boost
  • Slightly increased Spread of Pulse Blaster's Charged volley.

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Another crash bug.
  • Fixed: Setting the game to fullscreen will no longer place it on the first screen of a multi-monitor setup.

Changed depots in debug branch

View more data in app history for build 8688104
Depot 1863081
Depot 1863082
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.