Makara Update (Build 2022-05-05)

New Ship:
Makara
In future updates the Makara will have to be unlocked first, but this time it's "free", so check it out.
Warning: The Makara plays differently than the Void Grimm, so it's good to have an open mind. For example the "Reality Cloak" is a skill that is utterly pointless if you just click around, but can be quite powerful, when you use it in combination with Time Freeze skills. Also do not forget to hit Space, when you need to slow down time!
New Cards:
-
Cannon
-
Charge Burst
-
Charge Debuff
-
Charge Lance
-
Charge Shield
-
Charge Strength
-
Charge Synergist
-
Chrono Storm
-
Chrono Zap
-
Reality Cloak
-
Rebalancing of cards.
-
Generalized implementation of cards to make future card creation faster and easier.
Enemies:
-
New enemy: Flagellant
-
New enemy: Katar
-
New enemy: Sphinx
-
Generalized enemies that should make future enemy design easier.
-
Changed Enemies in general, especially stats growth based on difficulty and run progress.
-
Boss calls for reinforcement several times.
New Mechanics:
- Skill effect "Freeze" - Pauses the attack progress of enemies for a while.
- Enemy attribute "Evade" - negates one source of damage. Evade "regrows".
- Some enemies are "champions". Those are faster, stronger or tankier versions.
- Additional personal Highscore list (per ship).
- Basic achievements implemented.
UI:
- Preview of enemies before level start.
- New startmenu.
- Logbook that lists cards, enemies, achievements.
Various:
- Reduced loading time substantially.
- Getting rid off various bugs.
- Additional sound effects.
- Different camera shake when firing projectile weapons.
Soon:
Things that didn't make it in this update:
- Map mode - Allows to choose how to proceed (like Slay The Spyre)
- Ship specific officers - Freeze and Charge focused officers for Makara. Acid and Combo based officers for the Void Grimm.
Changed files in this update