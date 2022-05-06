 Skip to content

Tales from Zilmurik update for 6 May 2022

5/5/22 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some small changes have taken place to aid new players into the game.

• Stats of some heroes simplified; better reflect endgame averages.
• Save included in the Sanctuary of the Departed.

