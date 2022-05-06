Connection Hotfix

Hail Slurkonians,
Apparently the 'Launch from Steam Browser' feature only works for the main game client, due to the internal handling of app ID's.
So, as a quick fix for the PlayTest client, have added auto-connect once you hit Play.
No browser needed. It should automatically connect you to the server with a character creation screen on the right. Just create and play.
Thanks for your patience and interest!
