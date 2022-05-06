Book 1 hotfix 1.2.6

This is a small update that's primarily fixing possible bugs.
- I finally tracked down the bug that could cause some of the scripted battles to not trigger cleanly. It has (I hope) been eradicated for good.
- One of the card backgrounds (The Minotaur one triggering when you save Katie) didn't trigger correctly. Fixed.
- Fixed a bug where people playing a non-steam build, then switching to Steam, could end up with Achievements not triggering.
- Improved Streaming mode.
In other news, Book 2 has been submitted for Steam Review, and is on track for a release on May 31st. It's been almost 18 months since I started it... I hope you all enjoy it.
