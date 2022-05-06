idek what to call these anymore

theyre v small and irregular. everytime i patch a bug i find another?? im runnin out of titles.
- fixed some issues with getting stuck inside the map on the dungeon map
- fixed an issue with getting permanently stuck in arachnes invisible web (you'll now be able to dash out if you happen to be stuck in one)
- improved volume control, can now control game volume and music volume independently! (these options now save too)
- finished implementing one of the achievements (Thanatos?)
- fixed the rest of the achievements
i think that's it for this one
ily ːsteamhappyː
