 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

It's Hard Being A Dog update for 6 May 2022

idek what to call these anymore

Share · View all patches · Build 8687818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

theyre v small and irregular. everytime i patch a bug i find another?? im runnin out of titles.

  • fixed some issues with getting stuck inside the map on the dungeon map
  • fixed an issue with getting permanently stuck in arachnes invisible web (you'll now be able to dash out if you happen to be stuck in one)
  • improved volume control, can now control game volume and music volume independently! (these options now save too)
  • finished implementing one of the achievements (Thanatos?)
  • fixed the rest of the achievements

i think that's it for this one

ily ːsteamhappyː

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.