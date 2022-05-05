 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 5 May 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4303a

Build 8687536

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Added two new Coin and Subwallet scripting objects.

  • Now the creator of a coin must create and manage the accounts associated with the coin (subwallets)

  • Now it is necessary to register in a currency to be able to sell, buy or mine it.

  • Removed starter money when registering a bank account.

  • Implemented coupons when starting a new game that can be exchanged for hackshop programs and exploits.

  • Mining affects general hardware usage and degradation in a similar way to decipher.

  • Moved blockchain.mining to wallet.mining

  • coin_miner removed from the store and added to the wallet program as a new menu option.

  • Moved blockchain.show_nodes to wallet.show_nodes

  • Added blockchain.get_coin methods to manage the details of a coin, only accessible by the creator.

  • Added blockchain.delete_coin method to remove a currency from the world.

  • Added wallet.get_pin method. The PIN must be provided by the player to the coin creator when registering a new account.

  • Coin methods: set_cycle_mining, get_cycle_mining, create_subwallet, delete_subwallet, login_subwallet, get_subwallet, get_subwallets

  • SubWallet methods: get_balance, add_coins, remove_coins

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 8687536
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
