[Nightly] Update v0.8.4303a

Changelog
Added two new Coin and Subwallet scripting objects.
Now the creator of a coin must create and manage the accounts associated with the coin (subwallets)
Now it is necessary to register in a currency to be able to sell, buy or mine it.
Removed starter money when registering a bank account.
Implemented coupons when starting a new game that can be exchanged for hackshop programs and exploits.
Mining affects general hardware usage and degradation in a similar way to decipher.
Moved blockchain.mining to wallet.mining
coin_miner removed from the store and added to the wallet program as a new menu option.
Moved blockchain.show_nodes to wallet.show_nodes
Added blockchain.get_coin methods to manage the details of a coin, only accessible by the creator.
Added blockchain.delete_coin method to remove a currency from the world.
Added wallet.get_pin method. The PIN must be provided by the player to the coin creator when registering a new account.
Coin methods: set_cycle_mining, get_cycle_mining, create_subwallet, delete_subwallet, login_subwallet, get_subwallet, get_subwallets
SubWallet methods: get_balance, add_coins, remove_coins
Changed depots in nightly branch