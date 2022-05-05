 Skip to content

BITGUN update for 5 May 2022

Update 1.4.3 - Zombie visibility + oneshot damage fix

Build 8687363

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small patch that fixes two of the biggest complaints we received recently, namely:

  • Improved zombie visibility on some backgrounds where previously they would almost completely blend into the background.
  • Fixes a relatively rare case where the player could get one-shot by a dashing zombie with high attack modifiers.

Damage from all enemies is now also capped at 95% max health, which combined with invincibility frames should mean the player can't die in one hit.

As always, if you run into any issues, please reach out to us either on Steam Discussions or on our Discord server.

