Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.07

Hello travelers!
Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.07!
For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!
User Interface Additions
- Added a compass that displays directions based on the camera rotation
- Added a single objective to the compass that shows the general location of where a traveler's journey ends
- Added an option in the menu to disable the compass
- Update the Save Selection Menu visuals
New Items
- 3 New Greatsword Weapon Levels:
- 3 New Poleaxe Weapon Levels:
- Updated models and hitboxes for Knight enemies and bosses
- Added impact splash AOE damage for Knight enemy minibosses on certain attacks
Combat Additions
- Added critical hitboxes for all enemy heads
- Added SFX for critical hits
Combat
- Fixed the grip point for greatsword weapons to appear more accurate in the traveler's hand
- Fixed a bug where getting up from being knocked down would respawn enemies in an area
- Fixed a bug where travelers would be unable to move after doing certain combos
- Disabled melee attack snapping to giant enemies
- Added a minimum time between hits the player takes (0.5 seconds)
- Added a small ground impact splash AOE for player for the final hit of the Sword & Shield and Greatsword weapons
- Reduced overall projectile gravity to improve accuracy when using the Magic Gloves and Sword weapons
- Improved accuracy of sword projectiles to hit closer to the center reticle
- Fixed the inconsistency of sword projectile spawning
- Improved the consistency of Magic Glove projectile spawning
General
- Fixed a softlock hole at X:11713 Y:-50885 Z:3580
- Fixed a bugged enemy spawn in the tutorial
- Fixed several text issues with enemies in the collections tab of the book menu
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck near the gate to the Lush Valley
