Blackout Rugby update for 5 May 2022

0.547.21

Build 8687196

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New log-in/sign-up types: Google, Apple, and guest
  • Added Replay Prize Giving button
  • Made settings button more visible and easier to press
  • Increased quality of .gif recording

