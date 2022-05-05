- New log-in/sign-up types: Google, Apple, and guest
- Added Replay Prize Giving button
- Made settings button more visible and easier to press
- Increased quality of .gif recording
Blackout Rugby update for 5 May 2022
0.547.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Blackout Rugby Win64 Depot 1157961
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby MacOS Depot 1157962
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Linux Depot 1157963
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Win32 Depot 1157964
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update