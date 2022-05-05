 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 5 May 2022

1.2.0.0 - New bosses

1.2.0.0 - New bosses

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TL;DR

  • 3 new levels
  • 9 new spells
  • 6 new items

Spells

  • Earth spells globally apply less earth
  • New spell: power aura (fire-buff)
  • New spell: clairvoyance (air-buff)
  • New spell: duplication (air-invocation)
  • New spell: wings (air-buff)
  • New spell: fortification (earth-buff)
  • New spell: spikes (earth-buff)
  • New spell: lightning pillar (lightning-invocation)
  • New spell: aura of celerity (lightning-buff)
  • New spell: conjuration (holy-buff)
Pact of Lassalle
  • Costs 3 mana (instead of 8) but life time reduced by half
  • King (fix): deviates projectiles properly
Wrath of Odmund
  • Damage fixed and scales less with attack
  • Bonus 15 (balance): applies less fire but also applies poison, ice and curse
  • Bonus 20 (fix): area works properly
Revenge of the White
  • Rook (new): gives more HP to the rook
  • Queen (rework): strikes until 3 different pieces
Pact of Necrom (soft rework)
  • Players now gain 1 mana when a spell fails because of curse
  • Mana cost per turn reduced
  • Mana cost per turn now appears on the top-right corner as reminder
  • Curse applied harmonized
  • Pawn (new): a random spell gain 1 attack when a spell fails because of curse
Earth gift
  • Converts a quarter instead of half
  • Applies less earth each turn
Root
  • Applies more earth each turn
Eternal return
  • Costs 4 energy (instead of 1)

Items

  • New item: crystalline amulet
  • New item: cursed sellfish
  • New item: scuba
  • New item: golden rock
  • New item: alien mushroom
  • New item: flower of Odmund
Quantum vortex
  • Gives 2 mana (instead of 3)
Quantum vortex+
  • Gives 4 mana (instead of 5)
  • Costs 100 golds (instead of 25)

Levels

  • New level: the illusionist (boss act I)
  • New level: roof of the Cathedral (boss act II)
  • New level: the Conclave(boss act III)
Water temple
  • No longer summons water pillars
  • Your king is now empowered with flood

Fixes

  • Curse tiles: can be properly turned into curse-water, curse-ice and curse-holy
