1.2.0.0 - New bosses

TL;DR
- 3 new levels
- 9 new spells
- 6 new items
Spells
- Earth spells globally apply less earth
- New spell: power aura (fire-buff)
- New spell: clairvoyance (air-buff)
- New spell: duplication (air-invocation)
- New spell: wings (air-buff)
- New spell: fortification (earth-buff)
- New spell: spikes (earth-buff)
- New spell: lightning pillar (lightning-invocation)
- New spell: aura of celerity (lightning-buff)
- New spell: conjuration (holy-buff)
Pact of Lassalle
- Costs 3 mana (instead of 8) but life time reduced by half
- King (fix): deviates projectiles properly
Wrath of Odmund
- Damage fixed and scales less with attack
- Bonus 15 (balance): applies less fire but also applies poison, ice and curse
- Bonus 20 (fix): area works properly
Revenge of the White
- Rook (new): gives more HP to the rook
- Queen (rework): strikes until 3 different pieces
Pact of Necrom (soft rework)
- Players now gain 1 mana when a spell fails because of curse
- Mana cost per turn reduced
- Mana cost per turn now appears on the top-right corner as reminder
- Curse applied harmonized
- Pawn (new): a random spell gain 1 attack when a spell fails because of curse
Earth gift
- Converts a quarter instead of half
- Applies less earth each turn
Root
- Applies more earth each turn
Eternal return
- Costs 4 energy (instead of 1)
Items
- New item: crystalline amulet
- New item: cursed sellfish
- New item: scuba
- New item: golden rock
- New item: alien mushroom
- New item: flower of Odmund
Quantum vortex
- Gives 2 mana (instead of 3)
Quantum vortex+
- Gives 4 mana (instead of 5)
- Costs 100 golds (instead of 25)
Levels
- New level: the illusionist (boss act I)
- New level: roof of the Cathedral (boss act II)
- New level: the Conclave(boss act III)
Water temple
- No longer summons water pillars
- Your king is now empowered with flood
Fixes
- Curse tiles: can be properly turned into curse-water, curse-ice and curse-holy
Changed files in this update