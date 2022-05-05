 Skip to content

Sanctum Breach: Rebirth update for 5 May 2022

Sanctum Breach: Rebirth Bug Patch V0.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all, thanks to everyone who has already purchased the game and/or provided feedback!

Secondly, here is some changes :)

Fixed a bug that caused Elementalist Mage Tree to have issues when leveling up certain skills.
Fixed a crash related to returning to Domum Forest South via Domum Forest North.
Increased the size of the Close button at "End of Act" UI elements.
Improved accuracy of the portal icon on the Overgrown Ruins Level 1 minimap.
Added "Use Desktop Resolution".
Added multiple Resolutions including Ultra-Wide resolutions.
Slightly reduced fog in Mountain Pass and Fields of Despair.
Slightly increased the attack range of Basic Attacking, this will improve the fluidity of the attacks.
The God Tree is no more, Rest in Barky Pieces.

Cheers,
Sam

