Sky Haven update for 5 May 2022

Version 0.7.1.211

View all patches · Build 8686831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 0.7.1.211

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.211)

  • Bug fixes
  • fixed forest people bug
  • fixed navmesh regeneration after placing wall objects

Changed depots in 0.7.1.211 branch

Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
