Version 0.7.1.211
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.211)
- Bug fixes
- fixed forest people bug
- fixed navmesh regeneration after placing wall objects
Changed depots in 0.7.1.211 branch