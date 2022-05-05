Underground Life - New Major Update 1.1 Pets and new mushroom biome!

Do you like pets? Well, with this new BIG UPDATE you can adopt a dog or a cat. In addition to enjoying a new biome and new objects! We hope you enjoy it!
Changelog:
PETS:
-
Added 1 dog and 1 cat in Desolate Village. If you find them, you can adopt them and bring them to your shelter.
-
The pets items (Feeder, cans of food and concentrate) will be sold by Richard in the Lumberyard.
You will have to wait until Monday for Richard to stock new merchandise.
FIXED BUGS:
- Fixed a bug that awarded an empty bottle when consuming coffee or chocolate.
- The prices of some products were reduced.
- Now you can see the game controls in the "Exit / Options" icon that is on the right side of the screen.
- Fixed a bug that gave you 3 bottles of dirty water instead of one when you filled an empty bottle in the bucket.
- The Black Widow Boss respawned after killing it. Fixed!
- Laura, the librarian gives you a reward when you finish her last quest. Using that item should give you the recipe and it didn't. Bug fixed.
NEW CONTENT:
- New biome: Mushroom World (You can find it after going through one of Rocabruma's caves)
- 4 new mushrooms to collect
- 1 new character: Olivia, the shopkeeper
- 1 new creature: Speedy Mushroom
- 1 new boss
- 2 new weapons: Silver and Rhodium Boomerang
- 4 new accessories: Talisman amulet and 3 new rings
- 2 new items: Chest to store your Rods and Vitamin K to increase maximum health
Changed files in this update