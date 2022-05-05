v0.2.5 | Patch Notes

SINGLEPLAYER
-
Introducing Classic Mode:
- With Classic Mode you can play the game without major story events;
- Also you can finally contain SCP-173;
- And of course, we added more voice lines for NTF teammates;
-
D-Class changes:
-
Added a small chance of D-Class to "surrender", [spoiler]but things are not as simple as you think[/spoiler];
-
Decreased D-Class health from 80/100/120 to 60/75/90 (Safe/Euclid/Keter difficulties);
-
Balanced the chances of what guns each D-Class gets assigned to:
- Increased the chance of spawning with USP or Beretta from 33% to 42%;
- Decreased the chance of spawning with P90 or MP5K from 12% to 6%;
- Decreased the chance of spawning with SPAS-12 from 10% to 4%;
-
-
Fixed SCP-173's speed. Now it's consistent as it should be;
MULTIPLAYER
-
Decreased the network data buffering;
- This will prevent buffering of network packages that are sent frequently, like player updating packets. This should increase the network performance;
-
Improved the encryption security;
-
Rebalanced zombie's item drop chance:
- Removed 50% chance of dropping nothing for both surgeon and guard/MTF zombies;
- Increased the chance of dropping First Aid Kit, Blue First Aid Kit and Syringe from 16.667% to 33.333% for surgeon zombies;
- Added a chance of dropping a Ballistic Vest with 50% chance for guard/MTF zombies;
- Rebalanced zombie damage system:
- The base health damage (meaning it's the default one on Safe settings) is now in the range from 6 to 10 with additional 2 damage per difficulty;
- The base kevlar damage is now in the range from 10 to 14 with additional 4 damage per difficulty;
-
Rebalanced SCP-939's damage system:
- The base health damage (meaning it's the default one on Safe settings) is now in the range from 20 to 30 with additional 5 damage per difficulty;
- The base kevlar damage is now in the range from 25 to 35 with additional 5 damage per difficulty;
-
Reduced the sound range of SCP-1048-A and SCP-939 sounds;
OTHER
-
Many fixes and improvements by HonestResolv3:
- Fixed spawning certain SCPs via console crashing the game;
- SCP-939 cannot deplete health and kevlar if GodMode is enabled;
- SCP-939 can be spawned in Singleplayer now;
- Fixed SCP-1048-A event activating if NoTarget is enabled;
- Fixed SCP-1048-A event killing the player if Godmode is enabled;
- Fixed SCP-457 still trying to attack you while NoTarget is enabled;
...and other small fixes and improvements!
