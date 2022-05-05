 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox update for 5 May 2022

v0.2.5 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8686713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SINGLEPLAYER

  • Introducing Classic Mode:

    • With Classic Mode you can play the game without major story events;
    • Also you can finally contain SCP-173;
    • And of course, we added more voice lines for NTF teammates;

  • D-Class changes:

    • Added a small chance of D-Class to "surrender", [spoiler]but things are not as simple as you think[/spoiler];

    • Decreased D-Class health from 80/100/120 to 60/75/90 (Safe/Euclid/Keter difficulties);

    • Balanced the chances of what guns each D-Class gets assigned to:

      • Increased the chance of spawning with USP or Beretta from 33% to 42%;
      • Decreased the chance of spawning with P90 or MP5K from 12% to 6%;
      • Decreased the chance of spawning with SPAS-12 from 10% to 4%;

  • Fixed SCP-173's speed. Now it's consistent as it should be;

MULTIPLAYER

  • Decreased the network data buffering;

    • This will prevent buffering of network packages that are sent frequently, like player updating packets. This should increase the network performance;

  • Improved the encryption security;

  • Rebalanced zombie's item drop chance:

    • Removed 50% chance of dropping nothing for both surgeon and guard/MTF zombies;
    • Increased the chance of dropping First Aid Kit, Blue First Aid Kit and Syringe from 16.667% to 33.333% for surgeon zombies;
    • Added a chance of dropping a Ballistic Vest with 50% chance for guard/MTF zombies;
    • Rebalanced zombie damage system:
    • The base health damage (meaning it's the default one on Safe settings) is now in the range from 6 to 10 with additional 2 damage per difficulty;
    • The base kevlar damage is now in the range from 10 to 14 with additional 4 damage per difficulty;

  • Rebalanced SCP-939's damage system:

    • The base health damage (meaning it's the default one on Safe settings) is now in the range from 20 to 30 with additional 5 damage per difficulty;
    • The base kevlar damage is now in the range from 25 to 35 with additional 5 damage per difficulty;

  • Reduced the sound range of SCP-1048-A and SCP-939 sounds;

OTHER

  • Many fixes and improvements by HonestResolv3:

    • Fixed spawning certain SCPs via console crashing the game;
    • SCP-939 cannot deplete health and kevlar if GodMode is enabled;
    • SCP-939 can be spawned in Singleplayer now;
    • Fixed SCP-1048-A event activating if NoTarget is enabled;
    • Fixed SCP-1048-A event killing the player if Godmode is enabled;
    • Fixed SCP-457 still trying to attack you while NoTarget is enabled;

...and other small fixes and improvements!

Changed files in this update

SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox Content Depot 1304511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.