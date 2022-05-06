 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 6 May 2022

Early Access 1.0.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8686688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access v1.0.3 is out now!
Here's a list of what's changed:

  • Added new RPM effect tier in the 500 million to 1 billion range
  • The "Critical Miner" talent no longer scales multiplicatively with the Scrutiny stat, instead scaling additively.
  • It should no longer be possible to receive a stack of items that exceeds the max stack size.
  • Performance should be a bit better now.
  • Automation delay should now correctly update even if the automation window is closed.
  • Automation will now be paused if it's active while recording macros.
  • Added some additional error checking incase save files get corrupted.
  • Added a few more Journey objectives.
  • Fixed an issue with vendor inventory size getting out of sync.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.