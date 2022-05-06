Early Access 1.0.3 Update

Early Access v1.0.3 is out now!
Here's a list of what's changed:
- Added new RPM effect tier in the 500 million to 1 billion range
- The "Critical Miner" talent no longer scales multiplicatively with the Scrutiny stat, instead scaling additively.
- It should no longer be possible to receive a stack of items that exceeds the max stack size.
- Performance should be a bit better now.
- Automation delay should now correctly update even if the automation window is closed.
- Automation will now be paused if it's active while recording macros.
- Added some additional error checking incase save files get corrupted.
- Added a few more Journey objectives.
- Fixed an issue with vendor inventory size getting out of sync.
Changed files in this update