Beyond The Wire update for 5 May 2022

Hotfix: 0.15.1 Released!

Beyond The Wire update for 5 May 2022

Hotfix: 0.15.1 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome Soldiers!

The 0.15.1 Hotfix addresses various gameplay and visual issues since the 0.15 release.

Optimization / General Fixes

Fixes
  • Unintended gathering of XP
  • Third person voiceover for ANZAC hearable everywhere
  • Some Universal roles were not selectable
  • T-Gewehr missing ammo display
  • Removed tank from roles where it was not intended

Known issues

  • AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround.

Open following file:C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini

If the file doesn't exist, create it.

Add following lines at the end:

[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True[Audio] bDisableMasterEQ=True

  • Some personal statistics don’t currently display the scores correctly
  • Certain Weapons and Explosives are using placeholder SFX
  • Switching Audio quality in the options menu will cause a crash when connected to a server or when playing on the Shooting Range. Please restart the game to prevent that from happening.
  • Ansoncourt daylight layer underground bunkers have lighting issues
  • Rifle Bayonet Charging may cause rubberbanding and a broken weapon animation
  • Rally Points do not have a 30 meter range limit for frontlines objectives
  • Tear Gas effect can sometimes appear with gas mask
  • Tanks are blocked from driving sometimes. Please press SHIFT+SPACE or Q to unlock brakes
  • Tank roles can appear selectable/spawnable when not having enough XP but will not spawn with a tank
  • Tanks leave invisible collision volumes at their spawn location
  • Certain historic roles appear not available
  • Shooting range for ANZAC is missing

Changed files in this update

Beyond the Wire Content Depot 1058651
