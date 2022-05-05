Hotfix: 0.15.1 Released!

Welcome Soldiers!
The 0.15.1 Hotfix addresses various gameplay and visual issues since the 0.15 release.
Optimization / General Fixes
Fixes
- Unintended gathering of XP
- Third person voiceover for ANZAC hearable everywhere
- Some Universal roles were not selectable
- T-Gewehr missing ammo display
- Removed tank from roles where it was not intended
Known issues
- AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround.
Open following file:C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini
If the file doesn't exist, create it.
Add following lines at the end:
[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True[Audio] bDisableMasterEQ=True
- Some personal statistics don’t currently display the scores correctly
- Certain Weapons and Explosives are using placeholder SFX
- Switching Audio quality in the options menu will cause a crash when connected to a server or when playing on the Shooting Range. Please restart the game to prevent that from happening.
- Ansoncourt daylight layer underground bunkers have lighting issues
- Rifle Bayonet Charging may cause rubberbanding and a broken weapon animation
- Rally Points do not have a 30 meter range limit for frontlines objectives
- Tear Gas effect can sometimes appear with gas mask
- Tanks are blocked from driving sometimes. Please press SHIFT+SPACE or Q to unlock brakes
- Tank roles can appear selectable/spawnable when not having enough XP but will not spawn with a tank
- Tanks leave invisible collision volumes at their spawn location
- Certain historic roles appear not available
- Shooting range for ANZAC is missing
Changed files in this update