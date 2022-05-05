V1.1.3 - New music, bug fixes and prep

Changelog
ADDED - 9 new music tracks
ADDED - Games and guesses are now saved, in preparation of being able to view game history and stats.
REMOVED - Divider between the colours on the colour guess palette so the colours are adjacent now.
FIXED - “Hex mode locked” message in Chinese was missing the fact you must play in blind mode too.
FIXED - Correct decimal answer prompt (hidden feature) appears behind accuracy dial in hex single mode
TRANSLATION - More consistent Chinese translation of “Locked”, “Blind” and “Timed”
TRANSLATION - Hex single is now HEX单通道模式 on the main menu in Chinese mode.
Changed files in this update