 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

RGB Rush update for 5 May 2022

V1.1.3 - New music, bug fixes and prep

Share · View all patches · Build 8686597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

ADDED - 9 new music tracks
ADDED - Games and guesses are now saved, in preparation of being able to view game history and stats.
REMOVED - Divider between the colours on the colour guess palette so the colours are adjacent now.
FIXED - “Hex mode locked” message in Chinese was missing the fact you must play in blind mode too.
FIXED - Correct decimal answer prompt (hidden feature) appears behind accuracy dial in hex single mode
TRANSLATION - More consistent Chinese translation of “Locked”, “Blind” and “Timed”
TRANSLATION - Hex single is now HEX单通道模式 on the main menu in Chinese mode.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.