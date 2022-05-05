Misc update

Version 0.555092033
🎯 [Misc] Drones summoned by item events now work the same as regular drones (e.g., they handle collisions similarly and receive the bonuses in the drone stat sheet).
🎯 [Misc] The hitbox of the Xinthu Brain Battleship has been revised.
🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] A recipe for re-rolling Continuum Events has been added.
🎯 [Balance] The "No Turrets" ship mod now provides an additional % damage to all elements as is stated in the tooltip.
🎯 [Balance] The "BFG" weapon mod now provide 1 additional bullet per shot (down from 3-5). Weapons that already fire more than one bullet per shot are less affected by the power reduction.
🎯 [Balance] Most % damage bonus skills (a total of 12 revised skills) now also increase ship turret damage.
🎯 [Balance] Ship turret damage has been reduced by 10% (on level 8+).
