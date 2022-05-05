 Skip to content

Bugsnax update for 5 May 2022

Update 2.0.64510 (5/5/2022)

Build 8686421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Cheddorb's having wrong spin direction if they have respawned after catching them all during the Cheddarboardle fight.
  • Added various contingencies if Broken Tooth quests completed in certain order.
  • Fixed Italian font missing characters and missing translations.

Changed files in this update

Bugsnax Windows Depot 674141
Bugsnax Content Depot 674142
Bugsnax OSX Depot 674143
