- Fixed Cheddorb's having wrong spin direction if they have respawned after catching them all during the Cheddarboardle fight.
- Added various contingencies if Broken Tooth quests completed in certain order.
- Fixed Italian font missing characters and missing translations.
Bugsnax update for 5 May 2022
Update 2.0.64510 (5/5/2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
