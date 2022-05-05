Update 1.17

- New building - Engineering Bureau. Opens 13 of 15(2 more will be added later) additional enhancements for the later stages of the game.
- New building - underground warehouse (opens through the engineering office)
- New building - underground delivery node (opens through the engineering office)
- Among the projects of the engineering bureau: dome, dam, additional space for construction in orbit, earthquake protection and more...
- Base birth rate increased by 25%.
- Fixed bug in displaying energy consumption during night shift.
- Destruction of buildings in sandbox mode does not leave debris.
- Fixed visual effects of wind
Changed files in this update