Cliff Empire update for 5 May 2022

Update 1.17

Update 1.17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New building - Engineering Bureau. Opens 13 of 15(2 more will be added later) additional enhancements for the later stages of the game.
  • New building - underground warehouse (opens through the engineering office)
  • New building - underground delivery node (opens through the engineering office)
  • Among the projects of the engineering bureau: dome, dam, additional space for construction in orbit, earthquake protection and more...
  • Base birth rate increased by 25%.
  • Fixed bug in displaying energy consumption during night shift.
  • Destruction of buildings in sandbox mode does not leave debris.
  • Fixed visual effects of wind

Changed files in this update

Cliff Empire Content Depot 809141
  • Loading history…
