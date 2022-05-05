Boss Rush Update! (v1.5.0)

Hi everyone!
The Boss Rush update is out! It's not a massive update to the game overall, but features the brand new Boss Rush mode, an overhaul to a specific section of the story, and a few other things. Hope you like it!
Patch Notes
New Stuff
- Added Boss Rush mode! You can now fight all the bosses again after you've completed the game, through either normal Boss Rush or the True Boss Rush.
Added a new section to Energy Zone! Should make this specific part of the game flow a bit better, as it was previously the only time in the story where an ability was given to Starter automatically. Now it should feel more consistent with the rest of the game (Note that if you have an already completed save file, the game will consider this level completed, but you can see it on a new playthrough of the game.
- And if you just wanna see the new boss, you can also see that in the new Boss Rush mode)
- Due to the above, a new boss fight for Avatar Duo has been added! (The boss can also be found in the new Boss Rush mode, if you don't want to replay the game to see it)
- Added a new skin!
- Added a new NPC to the Grassfields!
Changes & Improvements
- All Avatar Duo level backgrounds have gotten an upgrade!
Due to the addition of Boss Rush, the buttons in the Extras menu now have icons
- Updated Sound Test art a bit
- Replaced an existing skin (Moonhugger) with a new one (can be found at the same place)
