New Star Available!

Patch notes: 1.1
NEW STAR: RAVAGER
Ravager's destructive power was so rampant that he was removed from official service for felling too many allies. It is said he fell seven times as many foes, however.
- Core skill #1: Unleash a torrent of homing, exploding projectiles.
- Core skill #2: Strike a single target for big damage.
- Ravager in unlocked in Dark mode.
OTHER
- Splinter particle effects fixed.
- Locked Tier 4 chests now have a lock.
- Some minor changes.
THE ORIGINAL THE LAST SUNSHINE IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR FREE WITH REKINDLED
HOW TO PLAY
- Find The Last Sunshine: Rekindled in your Steam game list.
- Right-click on The Last Sunshine: Rekindled and choose Manage, then select Browse Local Files.
- Double-click on the file named "thelastsunshine.exe" (not "The Last Sunshine.exe" which is the Rekindled version).
NOTE!
- The original The Last Sunshine has no support. Bugs will not be fixed.
- There are several links to external websites and forums from the main menu that either does not work or are deprecated. These are not monitored.
Changed files in this update