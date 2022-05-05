 Skip to content

The Last Sunshine: Rekindled update for 5 May 2022

New Star Available!

Patch notes: 1.1

NEW STAR: RAVAGER
Ravager's destructive power was so rampant that he was removed from official service for felling too many allies. It is said he fell seven times as many foes, however.

  • Core skill #1: Unleash a torrent of homing, exploding projectiles.
  • Core skill #2: Strike a single target for big damage.
  • Ravager in unlocked in Dark mode.

OTHER

  • Splinter particle effects fixed.
  • Locked Tier 4 chests now have a lock.
  • Some minor changes.

THE ORIGINAL THE LAST SUNSHINE IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR FREE WITH REKINDLED

HOW TO PLAY

  • Find The Last Sunshine: Rekindled in your Steam game list.
  • Right-click on The Last Sunshine: Rekindled and choose Manage, then select Browse Local Files.
  • Double-click on the file named "thelastsunshine.exe" (not "The Last Sunshine.exe" which is the Rekindled version).

NOTE!

  • The original The Last Sunshine has no support. Bugs will not be fixed.
  • There are several links to external websites and forums from the main menu that either does not work or are deprecated. These are not monitored.

