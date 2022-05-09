 Skip to content

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 update for 9 May 2022

General bug fixes

Fixed zoom map camera bug
Fixed name overflow in several menus and popups
Fixed L/R spam cycle issues
New/load game pop-up has a close button instead of exclamation mark
Settings button is now shown during the map overview and explore map
Fixed Buy house softlock
Lobby error messages should now show the appropriate text for invalid codes and full lobbies
Motion blur removed from several worlds

