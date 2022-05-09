 Skip to content

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West update for 9 May 2022

Weekly Update! 2022-05-08

Build 8685837

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week, we are making good progress on developing internal tools and the final chapter! Major updates are:

  • Internal tool development:

    • Improved in-game analytics of player data
    • Working on a brand new plot editor for modding future story and events editing

  • Side Story: Working on a new challenge - Spider Queen’s revenge

  • Chapter 4: Adding effects for each character; working on new background music and content drawings. Adding animations for characters.

Jade Emperor

Goddess of Mercy

The Spiritual Realm

Soul Mountains

Enhancement and Balancing

Wukong card

  • Reduce the requirement of Acupuncture Hair to 5 and increment to 2

Bug Fixes

Game logic bug fixes

  • Fix the issue that many relics will be triggered by the trader
  • Fix a Peach Fairy charm card will not charm anyone after using it with zero energy once
  • Do not show trader in the compendium
  • Fix a bug where spirit shifting will not remove keywords after combat ends

Localization and text bug fixes

  • Fix some expressions in event and dialog

Other Bug Fixes

  • Other small adjustments

Changed files in this update

