Weekly Update! 2022-05-08

This week, we are making good progress on developing internal tools and the final chapter! Major updates are:
Internal tool development:
- Improved in-game analytics of player data
- Working on a brand new plot editor for modding future story and events editing
Side Story: Working on a new challenge - Spider Queen’s revenge
Chapter 4: Adding effects for each character; working on new background music and content drawings. Adding animations for characters.
Jade Emperor
Goddess of Mercy
The Spiritual Realm
Soul Mountains
Enhancement and Balancing
Wukong card
- Reduce the requirement of Acupuncture Hair to 5 and increment to 2
Bug Fixes
Game logic bug fixes
- Fix the issue that many relics will be triggered by the trader
- Fix a Peach Fairy charm card will not charm anyone after using it with zero energy once
- Do not show trader in the compendium
- Fix a bug where spirit shifting will not remove keywords after combat ends
Localization and text bug fixes
- Fix some expressions in event and dialog
Other Bug Fixes
- Other small adjustments
