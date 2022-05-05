 Skip to content

Stream Avatars update for 5 May 2022

v7.5966 Slope Tiles & !Screensaver & Patreon

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
-Added Connect > Block tool > Slope Tiles! 5 new collision tiles to play with.  
-Added !screensaver 120 [this will run a cool visual on all avatars for 120 seconds.]  
-Added !screensaver cancel  
-Added roulette > added !bet 10 green  
-Added Lua > new event: 'backgroundSwitch' occurs when the background changes.  
-Added General > Data > Auto Cleanup toggle (for auto cleaningup inactive users)  
-Added spawned toggle to hand tool options editing

-Fixed twitch messages were being sent as all lowercase  
-Fixed mixitup > matching their update with changes to their ID system...  
-Fixed roulette > randomness is more... randomy  
-Fixed problems with connecting > Bad login details were not displaying an error.

-Changed Nametags > in various commands and avatar states: nametags will lock onto avatars rather than move slowly  
-Changed Boss Battle > NPC bots will no longer announce to chat  
-Changed AppState Commands > cleaned up and should run more efficiently!

