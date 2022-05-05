-Added Connect > Block tool > Slope Tiles! 5 new collision tiles to play with.
-Added !screensaver 120 [this will run a cool visual on all avatars for 120 seconds.]
-Added !screensaver cancel
-Added roulette > added !bet 10 green
-Added Lua > new event: 'backgroundSwitch' occurs when the background changes.
-Added General > Data > Auto Cleanup toggle (for auto cleaningup inactive users)
-Added spawned toggle to hand tool options editing
-Fixed twitch messages were being sent as all lowercase
-Fixed mixitup > matching their update with changes to their ID system...
-Fixed roulette > randomness is more... randomy
-Fixed problems with connecting > Bad login details were not displaying an error.
-Changed Nametags > in various commands and avatar states: nametags will lock onto avatars rather than move slowly
-Changed Boss Battle > NPC bots will no longer announce to chat
-Changed AppState Commands > cleaned up and should run more efficiently!
Stream Avatars update for 5 May 2022
v7.5966 Slope Tiles & !Screensaver & Patreon
Patchnotes via Steam Community
