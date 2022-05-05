 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dungeon Tactics update for 5 May 2022

Bestiary

Share · View all patches · Build 8685782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added monster bestiary, which will fill itself in as you beat monsters and find their item drops. It is accessible from both the Title and System menu(s).
  • Fixed an issue with Reactive skill Faith...duration was incorrectly being set to 0 so it expired immediately each round.
  • Fixed an issue with crashing after loading a game where characters had the Shifting Aura buff applied.
  • Fixed collision issue on level 1.
  • Fixed an issue with calculating enemy type appearance frequency.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.