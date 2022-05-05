- Added monster bestiary, which will fill itself in as you beat monsters and find their item drops. It is accessible from both the Title and System menu(s).
- Fixed an issue with Reactive skill Faith...duration was incorrectly being set to 0 so it expired immediately each round.
- Fixed an issue with crashing after loading a game where characters had the Shifting Aura buff applied.
- Fixed collision issue on level 1.
- Fixed an issue with calculating enemy type appearance frequency.
Dungeon Tactics update for 5 May 2022
Bestiary
Patchnotes via Steam Community
