The D-T.E.A.M. update for 5 May 2022

The next update is here! 5/5/2022 edition

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The D-T.E.A.M. has news! News! News! News! News!

Menu Updates:

  • The button on the homepage now says "Click to Give Feedback". If you click it, you can give feedback!
  • On the Options page, we swapped the apply and main menu buttons. Now you can work top to bottom to finish up your settings change.
  • We use the Unreal Engine for this game! They are now properly credited on the credits page (thanks for such a great engine Epic!)

HUD updates

  • Your health bar has colors! When your health drops to 60%, the bar turns yellow, and at 20% it turns red. Pick Up a maintenance health kit to be brought back to full green. (Which, in this case, is just as good as gold)
  • We have trouble counting to 5, so we added how many coins have been collected each mission underneath the health bar! Pick one up and see that gold!

Game Updates

  • Enemy tanks have been reworked!
    --- Improved Movement: Tanks now have a comfortable firing range - they move to that and only begin to chase you again if you leave their max range. Additionally, and this one is a biggun, if you hop on them, you can now hop off!
    --- Improved Tank aiming: Their turrets actually rotate! We no longer require the full tank to spin in order to aim at you
    --- Improved Visual: When a tank is approaching you, the tank has better tracking of your position.

Level Updates

  • Level 6 was missing signs.... so we added them! Read to your heart's galore
  • The coming soon mission has been updated... with... prototype enemies?? WHAT DO THEY HAVE IN STORE NOW?!?!

Thanks for playing our game!
The D-T.E.A.M. Team

