XpCade update for 5 May 2022

cheat terminal added

Share · View all patches · Build 8685481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

now you can enter cheat codes, and save codes to jump to the location where you found the code. Also improved graphics and built a brand new garage

