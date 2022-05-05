✨Wingspan: European Expansion is Out Now✨

The day has come! Wingspan: European Expansion has landed! And is ready to play! 🥳
Watch the European Expansion launch trailer below:
The whole flock of European birds is waiting for you to discover! New powers, goals, interactions and challenges are ready to try out! And of course, everything with our signature backgrounds inspired by European landscapes and soothing, relaxing music. And with the cross-platform option, obviously!
We can’t wait for you to check it all out! And we hope you’ll enjoy it! ❤️
P.S. Become the new Champ of the Birds in this week’s challenge. This time, European style. Go online and try yourself with our new birdies. 😉
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1741470/Wingspan_European_Expansion/
Changed depots in insiders_dlc branch