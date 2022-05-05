 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 5 May 2022

Tap Ninja v2.8.0 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8685297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Upgrade Tier 12
● Additional upgrade row added for Tier 11
● New Ascension Tree upgrades
● New unlockable Building
● Challenge pack 5
● New Star Upgrades
● New Achievements
● Buffed some end Ascension upgrades
● Random lag spikes are now fixed
● Added a list for recently earned Achievements
● Fixed a bug where certain players couldn't see the Ninja
● Rope Hook slash now count's all the enemies that were hit
● Clicking outside a popout (achievements etc.) will now close it
● Some bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
