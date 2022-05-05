 Skip to content

Dark Quest: Board Game update for 5 May 2022

Update 0.51

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Version 0.51 *
  • Archer perception is now 6
  • Gold is now displayed in the shop
  • Added a tutorial window about pre-rolls on cards
  • Added HELP button in the menu to see the tutorial windows again
  • Fixed a bug with command and savager bloodthirsty
  • Added tooltips on the attribute icons
  • Updated some tooltips for various cards
  • First strike rune now adds +2 damage on first attack
  • Health rune renamed to Life rune
  • Fixed a bug with the life rune not working as intended
  • The bone dragon now has a chance to drop the survival rune

