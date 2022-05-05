Update 0.51

- Version 0.51 *
- Archer perception is now 6
- Gold is now displayed in the shop
- Added a tutorial window about pre-rolls on cards
- Added HELP button in the menu to see the tutorial windows again
- Fixed a bug with command and savager bloodthirsty
- Added tooltips on the attribute icons
- Updated some tooltips for various cards
- First strike rune now adds +2 damage on first attack
- Health rune renamed to Life rune
- Fixed a bug with the life rune not working as intended
- The bone dragon now has a chance to drop the survival rune
Changed files in this update