Weekly Update: STARTER RCVs Changes 🏎️

Feedback the community provided told us that players sometimes felt they picked the wrong vehicle with the initial scrap we provide and were stuck with that vehicle until they made enough scraps to buy a new one. We're aware this is far from the ideal way to start out in KEO. So this week we've changed how players acquire the 3 starter vehicles (and also switched up which vehicles are considered starters).

So now, all players start off with Stinger, and by playing a set amount of matches, will unlock the other two starters - Deviser and Theox (replacing Panther as a starter). We also tweaked the level requirement/scrap price for some of the other vehicles.

Existing players will be automatically granted the vehicles they're missing provided they already have the number of matches needed to unlock the vehicle.

More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!

