- Added the Peon list panel which can show all Peons in the world or the selected group.
- Peons will now look a bit further for new resources (tree, boulder, etc) when they run out in local area.
- Peons can now service homes in a larger area around the one a delivery command was created on.
- Stone Roads now require raw stone, rather than blocks, making them easier to afford.
- Fixed problem with grass on large map and update terrain texture of "dark theme".
- Various UI improvement and updates to tooltips.
Infindustry update for 5 May 2022
Version 1.09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
