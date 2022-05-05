 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Infindustry update for 5 May 2022

Version 1.09

Share · View all patches · Build 8684917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the Peon list panel which can show all Peons in the world or the selected group.
  • Peons will now look a bit further for new resources (tree, boulder, etc) when they run out in local area.
  • Peons can now service homes in a larger area around the one a delivery command was created on.
  • Stone Roads now require raw stone, rather than blocks, making them easier to afford.
  • Fixed problem with grass on large map and update terrain texture of "dark theme".
  • Various UI improvement and updates to tooltips.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1944212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.