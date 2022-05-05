 Skip to content

Shores of Plunder update for 5 May 2022

Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.9d

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • the bots now try a little harder to survive depending on their remaining health
  • bots will return to the safe zone when the timer has 30 seconds left on the clock (prepare for some battles in the remaining seconds)
  • bots are no longer blood thirsty maniacs who are hell bent on fighting in the starting zone, they'll now spend some time exploring the map in addition to battling any threats they encounter. Some further balancing is required, the hit intensity battles were fun but it felt more like a deathmatch than a mixed objective game mode.
