ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 5 May 2022

0.494.11 - Terminal Resolution

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Further improved Elon Interstellar Model E HUD performance.
  • High-resolution LIDAR display on Runasimi KR37 could corrupt the display of EIME HUD near huge objects.
  • Ship transponders on high-resolution LIDARs could fade away between sweeps.

