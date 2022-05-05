New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

Destructible Spider Boss Clothes

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’re excited to share with you the new features this week. The Spider Boss now has destructible clothes that break off the more you damage her. You can see this by entering the “Experimental Spider Bossfight” portal in the Experimental Hall.

Environmental Destructibles

It’s not just the clothes that you can break. We’ve been working on a number of new environmental destructibles. These include wheels, carts, chairs, planks, plants and more. You can find them in the Destructibles Room in the Experimental Hall.

Happy vs. Sad endings?

