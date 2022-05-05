Fixed an issue where the game was not detecting minor victory in some cases
Tutorial minimize
Tutorial content update
Added total defense in the info buttonstrip (now including dug-in)
Bug fix when unit retreating
Preventing accidentally ending turn twice
Removed unused crushing victory notification from status menu
Minor Desert Dash map update (Cairo fix)
Klotzen! Panzer Battles update for 5 May 2022
Update notes for 5th of May
Fixed an issue where the game was not detecting minor victory in some cases
Changed files in this update