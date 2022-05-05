 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Klotzen! Panzer Battles update for 5 May 2022

Update notes for 5th of May

Share · View all patches · Build 8684689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the game was not detecting minor victory in some cases
Tutorial minimize
Tutorial content update
Added total defense in the info buttonstrip (now including dug-in)
Bug fix when unit retreating
Preventing accidentally ending turn twice
Removed unused crushing victory notification from status menu
Minor Desert Dash map update (Cairo fix)

Changed files in this update

Klotzen! Panzer Battles Content Depot 804861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.