Bugfix Update - Hand physics fix

This update mainly fixes recent bugs. The problem with hand physics gave me a lot of trouble, but finally managed to fix it. Thanks GOYDRASCRE for reporting this quickly!
- Fixed reactivation of the hidden turret when cut through during animation
- Adjusted dimensions and positioning of the large screen props
- Adjusted physics behavior of small drone casing props
- Fixed level generator refactor bugs when rooms would sometimes fail to render
- Adjusted player position reset, random teleportations to the start of the room will be less frequent
- Fixed hands freeze/shake when the player was moving
- The game will now adjust the target frame rate to the device's max framerate setting
Changed files in this update