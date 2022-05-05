 Skip to content

Saber Fight VR update for 5 May 2022

Bugfix Update - Hand physics fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mainly fixes recent bugs. The problem with hand physics gave me a lot of trouble, but finally managed to fix it. Thanks GOYDRASCRE for reporting this quickly!

  • Fixed reactivation of the hidden turret when cut through during animation
  • Adjusted dimensions and positioning of the large screen props
  • Adjusted physics behavior of small drone casing props
  • Fixed level generator refactor bugs when rooms would sometimes fail to render
  • Adjusted player position reset, random teleportations to the start of the room will be less frequent
  • Fixed hands freeze/shake when the player was moving
  • The game will now adjust the target frame rate to the device's max framerate setting

