Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 5 May 2022

Optimisation and fixes

Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 5 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of optimization work, in preparation for the appearance of a new location, so that there are no long FPS drops. Not only was it possible to prevent deterioration, but also significantly improve performance in dungeons and even in open areas.
Fixed some non-critical bugs.

