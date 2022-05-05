A lot of optimization work, in preparation for the appearance of a new location, so that there are no long FPS drops. Not only was it possible to prevent deterioration, but also significantly improve performance in dungeons and even in open areas.
Fixed some non-critical bugs.
Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 5 May 2022
Optimisation and fixes
